Jefferies Financial Group Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $175.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ELF. Truist Financial lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $161.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

NYSE:ELF opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.68.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,526,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

