Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at UBS Group

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of JBI opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.92. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 854.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,256,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 693,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,038 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

