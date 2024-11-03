Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $386.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

