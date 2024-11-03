Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 18,238 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 919,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,238 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $111,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,837,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 126.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of RTX by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 232,103 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

