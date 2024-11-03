Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $61.28 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $61,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $211.26 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.94.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.