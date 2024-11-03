Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,395,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,152 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.22 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

