Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 222,154 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 629,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 222,154 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $68,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

