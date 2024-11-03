Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in ASML by 0.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $674.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $793.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $897.07. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $627.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

