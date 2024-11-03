Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 68,069 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,773,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,069 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351,270 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after buying an additional 2,841,956 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,875,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 114.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 1,327,589 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

