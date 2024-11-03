Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,218,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876,260 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15,542.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after buying an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

