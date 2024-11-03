Janney Capital Management LLC Has $12.79 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,712 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 366,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 118,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 30,457 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

