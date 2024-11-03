Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 719 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 433,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,330.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,870 shares of company stock worth $18,256,369. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

