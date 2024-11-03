James Investment Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.9 %

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

