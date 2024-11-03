James Investment Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,191 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $71.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.