James Investment Research Inc. Invests $355,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $231.50 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $240.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.87 and its 200 day moving average is $202.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

