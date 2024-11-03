James Investment Research Inc. Has $637,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $220.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.59 and a 200-day moving average of $209.99. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.44 and a 1-year high of $227.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.