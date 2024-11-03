James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $133.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.26 and a twelve month high of $138.37.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,070.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,356 shares of company stock worth $3,400,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.