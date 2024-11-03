James Investment Research Inc. Buys 4,500 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

PHX stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.54. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

