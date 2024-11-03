JAKKS Pacific Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months 2024 Results

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) released its third-quarter and nine months results for 2024 in a press release on October 30, 2024. Alongside this announcement, the company will be hosting a teleconference and webcast on the same date at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. This event has been organized for analysts, investors, the media, and other interested parties to discuss the financial results as well as other pertinent business topics.

The financial information disclosed in the press release, which includes details on the third quarter and nine months of 2024, is provided as an Exhibit attached to the report. It’s essential to note that this information is not considered “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, it is not integrated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 unless specifically indicated by explicit reference in such filing.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, JAKKS Pacific filed the necessary documentation, including a cover page Interactive Data File in Inline XBRL format, as part of the exhibits accompanying this report.

The report was signed on October 30, 2024, by John Kimble, the Chief Financial Officer of JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

This news article is based on the Form 8-K filing submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by JAKKS Pacific, Inc. As per the disclosure outlined in the filing, no financial information has been deemed as filed for the purpose of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

