Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) recently released its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The company reported its performance for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024, in a press release issued on October 31, 2024.

Get alerts:

The press release revealed that Itron’s revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were highlighted in a statement by the company’s CEO and President, Liren Chen. The financial data included in the filing indicated various aspects of the company’s financial standing for the respective periods.

The results outlined in the filing noted a decrease in revenues compared to the same period in the previous year. Operating expenses, net income, and earnings per share were also detailed, showing a decline in certain aspects as compared to the prior year.

Additionally, the company disclosed information regarding its business operations and restructuring activities, including cost-saving initiatives. There was a mention of risks and uncertainties associated with Itron’s operations, emphasizing factors beyond the company’s control that could impact its future performance.

Moreover, there was a forward-looking statement included in the filing, where Itron highlighted potential factors that could influence its future results and performance. The company made clear that actual results may vary due to numerous factors, as elaborated in the filing.

Furthermore, details of the conference call where Itron discussed its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024 were highlighted. The company encouraged participation through both webcast and telephone access options for investors and stakeholders interested in the discussion.

Itron also provided insights into its full-year 2024 outlook and initial projections for the fourth quarter of 2024, based on existing agreements. The disclosure included estimated figures related to revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, diluted EPS, and Non-GAAP EPS for the respective periods.

For additional information, including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, an outlook for future periods, and contact details for investor relations, please refer to the original 8-K filing on the SEC’s website or Itron’s investor relations page.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Itron’s 8K filing here.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More