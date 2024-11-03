iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,561,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after acquiring an additional 235,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,028.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares during the period. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,618,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $123.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

