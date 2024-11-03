iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,492 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $98.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

