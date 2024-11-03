iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW) to Issue Dividend of $0.62

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.6205 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance
IVVW traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $50.70.
About iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
