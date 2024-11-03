iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $276.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.97 and a 12 month high of $283.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.56.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

