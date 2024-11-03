iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after buying an additional 73,653 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QUAL stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,603 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.44.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

