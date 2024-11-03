iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.86. 5,100,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

