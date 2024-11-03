iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15,286.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 105,835 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.