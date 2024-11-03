iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $79.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

