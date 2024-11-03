iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on November 7th

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2262 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance

BATS LQDW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 51,133 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18.

About iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.

