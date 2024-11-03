iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.57. Approximately 56,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

