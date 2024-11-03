iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.57. Approximately 56,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.56.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.