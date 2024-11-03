iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

IAU traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $51.62. 5,835,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,893. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.