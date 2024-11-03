iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

EAOK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.71. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56.

Get iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.