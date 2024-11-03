iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2024

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOKGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

EAOK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.71. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.