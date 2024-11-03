iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance
EAOK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.71. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile
