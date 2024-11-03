iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.31 and last traded at $81.31. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.13.

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ELQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt selected based on climate- and values-based ESG screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.