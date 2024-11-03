iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.1577 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

