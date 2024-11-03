iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Decreased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,803. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

