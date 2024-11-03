iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after buying an additional 1,528,201 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after buying an additional 581,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

