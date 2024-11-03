iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,442,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.02 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

