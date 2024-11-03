iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 703,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,845 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $44,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

