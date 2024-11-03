iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,557.9% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 954.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,618 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS ICVT opened at $83.78 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

