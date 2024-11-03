iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,950 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,473,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.22 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

