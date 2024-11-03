IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.10-11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.35-15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.46 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.100-11.200 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.24.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQV stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.16. 1,791,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $181.03 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

