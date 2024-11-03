io.net (IO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $140.26 Million

io.net (IO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, io.net has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. io.net has a total market capitalization of $140.26 million and approximately $42.60 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One io.net token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,256.75 or 0.99791310 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,150.17 or 0.99635486 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. The official website for io.net is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.52948501 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $37,117,851.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

