Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Position Raised by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 76.1% in the second quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 152,981 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 431,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 108,692 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

