Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $70.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.