Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Position Lowered by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 974,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 53,273 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 467,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 424,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

