Invesco LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Invesco LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $392.59 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.79 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $389.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

