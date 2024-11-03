Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 24,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 124,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.
