Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 24,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 124,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intrusion

Intrusion Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.