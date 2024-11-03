Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

