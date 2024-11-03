Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $7.19 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and approximately $68.74 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.19 or 0.00010404 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00034195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,982,988 coins and its circulating supply is 473,335,680 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.