International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.61 million, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.18. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.